Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.92.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.