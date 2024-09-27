Stephen (Steve) White Acquires 25,000 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen (Steve) White acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,725.00 ($15,565.07).

COG Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get COG Financial Services alerts:

COG Financial Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 4.19%. COG Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through: Finance Broking and Aggregation; and Funds Management and Lending segments. It also provides management of investment funds; provides financing arrangements to commercial customers for essential business assets; and managed IT services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COG Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COG Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.