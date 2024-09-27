Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $309.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,690,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Bacos sold 42,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $175,033.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,462.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,663 shares of company stock worth $3,101,692 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,994,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,920 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

