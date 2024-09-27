Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.88.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.50 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.34.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $123.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,845.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 9,053 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $561,195.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,845.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 650 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $36,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,466. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,100,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $863,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,494,000 after buying an additional 74,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

