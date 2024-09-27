StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OPOF stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $93.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.29. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

