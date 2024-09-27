StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARC

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.