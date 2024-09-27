StockNews.com Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLBD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Blue Bird Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,636.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,240 shares of company stock worth $2,960,546. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

