StockNews.com Upgrades Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Strong-Buy

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

NYSE GFI opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,326,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 669,819 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth $9,260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 28.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 581,730 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

