Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 33,700.0% in September

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 33,700.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Straumann Price Performance

SAUHY stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. Straumann has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.23.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

