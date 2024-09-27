Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,742. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.