Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in September

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Price Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,742. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
