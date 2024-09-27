Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,071.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 5,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suntory Beverage & Food
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.