Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 1,071.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $19.04. 5,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,672. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

