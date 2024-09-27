Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.