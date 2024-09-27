Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.08.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.48. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Sysco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 102.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

