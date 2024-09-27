TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Update

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Trading Down 9.1 %

TOBAF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 570.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

