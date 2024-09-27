TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires 545 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 545 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70.

Dawn Elizabeth De Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 555 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.82 per share, with a total value of C$34,865.66.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at C$64.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.31. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$64.83. The stock has a market cap of C$67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$58.62.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

