Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $69.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.43. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $69.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.26.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 57.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 295.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after buying an additional 385,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.