Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $678.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

