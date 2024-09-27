The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Performance
NYSE:LGL opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
