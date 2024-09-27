The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

