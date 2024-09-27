Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 879. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2332 per share. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

