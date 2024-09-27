Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the August 31st total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 139,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,984. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

