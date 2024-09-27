Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Jill Terilee Angevine Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.85 per share, with a total value of C$149,625.00.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 3,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$189,510.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Jill Terilee Angevine bought 1,300 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$61.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,677.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$59.04 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a twelve month low of C$53.45 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$62.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.37). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.5144766 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.38.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

