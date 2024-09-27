Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $315.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $258.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.6 %

TSCO opened at $285.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 998.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.