Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TTD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of TTD opened at $109.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.41, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $112.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,669 shares of company stock worth $91,009,247. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 355,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,672,000 after buying an additional 202,809 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

