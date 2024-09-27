Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,032 call options on the company. This is an increase of 359% compared to the average daily volume of 1,097 call options.

SelectQuote Trading Up 0.3 %

SLQT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. SelectQuote has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $335.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 808,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 85.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 189,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 158.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 170,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

