Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $13,941.18 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $13,941.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,791.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Paula Green sold 322 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $15,456.00.

TWST opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 74.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,241,000 after buying an additional 1,961,621 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,168,000 after acquiring an additional 613,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 720.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

