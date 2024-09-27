Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

NYSE TSN opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

