U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

Sep 27th, 2024

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. U.S. GoldMining has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

