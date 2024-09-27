U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Down 73.5% in September

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.
