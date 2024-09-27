UBS Group Upgrades Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) to Buy

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $100.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after acquiring an additional 511,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after acquiring an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

