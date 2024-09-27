Ulse Inc. Sells 3,000,000 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ulse Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Ulse Inc. sold 20,000,000 shares of UL Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000,000.00.

UL Solutions Price Performance

ULS stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. UL Solutions's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth about $96,262,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,050,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,667,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W lowered UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

