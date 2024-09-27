Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 498.8% in September

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, an increase of 498.8% from the August 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Unicharm Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.22. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Unicharm had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Unicharm will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand.

