Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.11.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $243.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.98. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.