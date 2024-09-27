Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $273.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.11.

Shares of UNP opened at $243.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.98. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

