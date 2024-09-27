Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $60,000.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 341,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,663,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

Upstart Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ UPST opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.03. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Upstart's revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 3.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.61.

About Upstart



Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

