USCF Dividend Income Fund (UDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on September 30th

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0764 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from USCF Dividend Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA:UDI opened at $29.82 on Friday. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $30.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
