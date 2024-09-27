Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,670. Via Renewables has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $24.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.7588 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

