Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Update

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 807.3% from the August 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Vibra Energia Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PETRY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 36,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257. Vibra Energia has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89.
Vibra Energia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vibra Energia
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.