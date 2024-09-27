VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Short Interest Up 182.4% in September

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 182.4% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,980. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

About VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

