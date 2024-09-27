VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.
VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.
VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.
