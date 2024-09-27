VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $357.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.