Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $130.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weatherford International traded as low as $88.77 and last traded at $88.89. 425,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 879,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.46.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WFRD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.75.

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $639,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFRD. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter worth about $16,178,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter worth approximately $10,535,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Weatherford International by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

