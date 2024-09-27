Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Scotiabank

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WELL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.38.

Welltower Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $126.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 330.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,187,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,333,716,000 after buying an additional 3,257,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Welltower by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,814,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62,942 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after purchasing an additional 489,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

