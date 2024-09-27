Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 2,153.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
