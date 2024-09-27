Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 2,153.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

Westhaven Gold stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Westhaven Gold has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.