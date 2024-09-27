Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Westrock Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $593.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $208.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,974,408 shares in the company, valued at $130,133,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 5,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,631.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $336,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,974,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,133,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 11,092 shares of company stock worth $81,546 and sold 184,451 shares worth $1,856,419. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

