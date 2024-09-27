WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $47.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $92,971,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,809,000. Boston Partners raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,906,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

