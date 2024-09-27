Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of WINT opened at $2.71 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($20.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.11) by ($12.80). As a group, analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

