Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $257.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

