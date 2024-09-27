Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Announces Earnings Results

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.42. Worthington Steel has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

