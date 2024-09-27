Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of XIN opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26.
