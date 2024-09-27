Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($4.24). The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (down from $259.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $187.99 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $165.14 and a twelve month high of $242.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $192.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.