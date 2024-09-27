Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

