Zillow Group’s (ZG) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $66.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,386,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,983.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $172,696.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,780,363. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

